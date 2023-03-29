3 Wicker Park businesses robbed by same offender in 45-minute span: police

Three Wicker Park businesses were robbed in a 45-minute span by the same offender earlier this week.

In each incident, an offender entered a business and broke the glass of a display case and then took multiple items before fleeing out of the fire escape of the business.

In one of the incidents, the offender attempted to take money from the register but was confronted by staff and threatened them, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

1600 block of West Division Street on March 26 at 8:44 a.m.

1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on March 26 at 9:02 a.m.

1300 block of North Paulina Avenue on March 26 at 9:25 a.m.

Chicago police described the offender as a Black male dressed in all-black clothing with a black ski mask. The offender was also driving a gray Chevy four-door pickup truck.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area Five at (312) 746-7394.