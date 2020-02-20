3 Wisconsin women charged with beating, robbing man in car in Lincoln Park

article

Three women from the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, area are accused of beating and robbing a man who thought he had entered a ride-share vehicle last week in Lincoln Park.

Felicia Anderson, 31, and Anesha Robinson, 30, both from Milwaukee, were charged with felony counts of robbery and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, Chicago police said. Jasmine Ross, a 30-year-old from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, is facing the same charges.

Officers allegedly saw the trio beating the man in a car about 3:25 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 2000 block of North Sedgwick Street, police said. The women then robbed the man, dumped him out of the moving car and successfully eluded the officers, until another police vehicle saw it and pulled it over in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.

The women were taken into custody while the man, 24, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center to be treated for injuries to his face, according to police.

Police sources said the man entered the car because he thought it was a ride-share.

Ross was ordered held on $40,000 bail, Robinson on $25,000 bail and Anderson on $10,000 bail, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. All three are due back in court Feb. 21.