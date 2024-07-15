3 women arrested after string of Lululemon thefts in Lake Forest

article

Three women have been arrested in connection with a series of retail theft incidents at the Lululemon store in Lake Forest.

On June 7, two female offenders entered the Lululemon in Market Square at 680 N. Western Ave, collected several items of women's clothing, and exited without paying. Approximately $2,800 worth of merchandise was allegedly stolen by Cassandra C. King, 32, of Chicago, and a female accomplice.

Police identified the vehicle used in the theft, a gray Alfa Romeo SUV, which led to King’s identification. A warrant was issued, and King was arrested on July 6 in Forest Park. She has been charged with one count of retail theft.

King was not detained following her first court appearance and is scheduled to appear in court again on July 31.

On July 12, around 3:55 p.m., Lake Forest police were alerted to a retail theft in progress at Lululemon involving three female offenders. The suspects left the store in a black vehicle with a temporary registration plate. Officers located the vehicle traveling westbound on Deerpath from Green Bay. Due to traffic, the driver was unable to flee, and officers apprehended the vehicle, arresting four suspects with approximately $3,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

Ashaya Garrett, 21, of Chicago, and Kayla Chambers, 20, of Dolton, were each charged with one count of retail theft. Both were taken to their first court hearings on July 13 and were not detained. Garrett’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 2, while Chambers’ is on July 30.

The two remaining female suspects were released without charges.

The investigation into the other thefts is ongoing, with additional arrests pending.