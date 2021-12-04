3 women robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park Friday night: Police

Three women were robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park Friday night, police said.

According to Chicago police, around 9:30 p.m., a 23-year-old and two 25-year-olds were walking on a sidewalk in the 2200 block of North Fremont Street, when three armed men approached them on foot, demanding their property.

The group of men took the women's purses and cell phones and fled in a black Honda SUV, police said.

The one of the men fired a gunshot before fleeing, no injuries were reported, according to police.

Nobody is in custody at this time.