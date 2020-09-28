3 women shot on Park Manor porch

Three women were wounded in a single shooting Sunday in Park Manor on the South Side.

Just before 7:30 p.m., the women were sitting on a porch with several males in the 6700 block of South Wabash Avenue when a male emerged from a nearby alley and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Two 18-year old women were struck, one in the right leg and the other in the torso and left leg, police said. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Another woman, 24, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. She was in good condition as well.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

