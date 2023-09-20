3 wounded, 1 critically, after gunman opens fire on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting on Chicago's West Side Wednesday afternoon.
At about 3:39 p.m., three men were in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street when an unknown offender exited a dark-colored sedan and opened fire.
A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
A 34-year-old man was shot in his buttocks and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
A second 33-year-old man was shot in his right arm and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.