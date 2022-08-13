3 wounded, 1 critically, after gunman opens fire on West Side

Three people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in East Garfield Park Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 3300 block of West Harrison.

At about 9:12 p.m., three victims were standing on the sidewalk when an occupant in a black Sedan fired shots, police said.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the left leg, and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the face, and transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

A 21-year-old man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the body, and was listed in fair condition.

No one is currently in custody.