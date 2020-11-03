3 wounded, 1 critically, in Austin shooting

Three people were shot Tuesday in Austin on the West Side, including a man who was left in critical condition.

The trio were in a vehicle about 7:50 p.m. when someone in another vehicle drove up in the 5200 block of West Madison Street and opened fire, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A 31-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. Two other men, 27 and 29, were both struck in the thigh and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

