3 wounded, 1 critically, in drive-by in Gresham

article

Three people were wounded, one critically, in a drive-by Sunday in Gresham on the South Side.

About 1:40 p.m. the group was standing in front of a residence in the 8000 block of South Green, when someone in a black Chevy Impala drove by and fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 24-year-old man was struck in the left leg and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition, Chicago police said. A 20-year-old woman was struck in the chest and taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man was struck in the hand and take to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.