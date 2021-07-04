3 wounded, 1 critically, in Logan Square shooting; no one in custody

Three people were shot in Logan Square Saturday night.

Police say two unidentified men shot at a man and two women who were in the 2800 block of West Belden, and then fled the scene.

A 22-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the right thigh and is listed in stable condition.

A 31-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and is listed in critical condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A third victim, a 30-year-old woman, self-transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and is in good condition.

Advertisement

There is no one in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.