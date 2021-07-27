3 wounded in separate shootings — minutes apart — in Back of the Yards

Three people were wounded in two shootings minutes apart in Back of the Yards on the South Side early Tuesday.

Two women, 18 and 34, were shot around 1:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Wallace, Chicago police said. They were standing outside when a red car approached and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The 34-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and the 18-year-old in her arm, police said.

Around five minutes later, a man was shot less than a mile away in the 900 block of West 54th Street, according to police.

The man, 34, was walking to a friend’s house when someone opened fire from a black SUV, police said. The man was shot in his arm, police said.

All three victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were stabilized, police said. None of their names have been released.

Police said they were treating the shootings as unrelated.

No one was in custody.