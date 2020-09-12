3 wounded in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - Three men were shot Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.
Two males walked up to the men and opened fire about 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.
A 26-year-old man was shot four times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where police said he was in good condition. A 37-year-old man was struck in the lower leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, also in good condition.
Another man, 29, was grazed by a bullet and refused medical attention, police said.
Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.
Area Four detectives are investigating.