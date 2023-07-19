3-year-old boy killed in Oak Lawn DUI crash, man arrested on felony charges

A Cook County man is facing felony charges after a fatal DUI crash Sunday that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

Paul Sutton, 41, of South Holland, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated DUI and a misdemeanor count of aggravated speeding, Oak Lawn village officials said in a statement Wednesday.

According to investigators, Sutton was traveling west on 95th Street when his 2016 Jeep Cherokee entered the intersection of 95th Street and Ridgeland Avenue at speeds in excess of 100 mph and struck the passenger side of a 2022 Toyota Sienna, occupied by a family of four, including two children.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Occupants of both vehicles suffered critical to life-threatening injuries and needed to be extricated from the wreckage, village officials said.

Paul Sutton (Village of Oak Lawn)

Officers attempted to perform life-saving measures on the 3-year-old boy before he was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

The boy's father was taken to Christ, where he remains in critical condition. The boy's mother, who was driving the Toyota, and a 7-year-old were treated and released.

Sutton was ejected half-way through the window of the Jeep and needed to be extricated by Oak Lawn fire personnel before he was taken to Christ in critical condition, officials said.

Investigators said he was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, and had a blood alcohol level of .196, more than two times the legal limit. An open bottle of alcohol was allegedly found inside his vehicle, officials said.

Sutton was charged with aggravated DUI involving death, aggravated DUI causing great bodily injury, aggravated DUI revoked or suspended for DUI, and a misdemeanor count of aggravated speeding.

He was also wanted on an active arrest warrant for aggravated driving on a suspended or revoked license, according to officials.

Sutton appeared in court Wednesday where bond was set at $500,000. He is due back in court on Aug. 15.