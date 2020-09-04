3-year-old girl dies from child abuse in Austin: authorities

A 3-year-old girl died from child abuse Friday in Austin on the West Side.

She was found unresponsive in bed about 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Lockwood Avenue, Chicago police said.

The girl, identified as Lehleni Edwards, was taken to West Suburban Medical center in Oak Park, where she was pronounced dead about 1:21 a.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy found she died of multiple injuries from child abuse and ruled her death a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating, a spokesperson for the department said.