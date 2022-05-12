3-year-old girl shot multiple times in legs, woman shot in foot in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

A 3-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman were shot in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of West 76th Street.

At about 10:56 p.m., the child and woman were standing outside near the curb when an offender fired shots from a distance, Chicago police said.

The offender then fled on foot.

The 3-year-old was shot multiple times in the legs and was transported to the hospital in fair condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The 31-year-old was shot in the foot, and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

Advertisement

No one is in custody.