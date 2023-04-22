3-year-old shot in the face inside Calumet Heights home

A 3-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in the face Saturday afternoon inside a home in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

Chicago police reported the shooting happened about 3:40 p.m. and the boy was struck in the face while inside a home in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue.

The child was taken to Jackson Hospital by ambulance for treatment, police said. He was later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

It was not immediately clear where the gunfire originated from, police said.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.