30 families displaced after fire at Skokie apartment building

A fast-moving fire tore through a suburban apartment complex Friday night.

Thirty families are displaced at least for the night, and one resident was injured.

Amateur video shows flames shooting from the three-story apartment building on Old Orchard near Skokie Boulevard. Fire officials say the blaze began possibly in a bathroom in a third-floor unit where a man and his two dogs were living. The dogs had to be rescued and their owner was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No word on why the man may have been handcuffed.

The fire was contained to the one apartment, but the entire building sustained smoke and water damage.

One officer was treated for smoke inhalation on scene.

The Red Cross is assisting the families displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.