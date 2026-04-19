30-year-old man killed in West Garfield Park porch shooting: police
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man has died after he was shot while on a front porch in West Garfield Park on Sunday, according to Chicago police.
Around 4:15 p.m., a 30-year-old man was on the front porch of a home when he sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest.
The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later died.
Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.