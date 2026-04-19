30-year-old man killed in West Garfield Park porch shooting: police

A 30-year-old man has died after he was shot while on a front porch in West Garfield Park on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

Around 4:15 p.m., a 30-year-old man was on the front porch of a home when he sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.