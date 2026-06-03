Nearly a year later, Chicago still hasn't chosen a ShotSpotter successor

The Brief The city of Chicago ended its contract with ShotSpotter on September 23, 2024. Mayor Brandon Johnson's office promised to replace the gunshot detection technology with something that works better. Bids for a replacement were due in April 2025, but the city still hasn't decided on the company, which is concerned to some alders.



More than a year after bids were submitted to replace Chicago's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system, some aldermen say they still have no answers about what comes next — and families affected by gun violence are demanding action.

The backstory:

For Pam Bosley and Adrienne Swanigan Williams, the debate over gunshot detection technology is personal.

Bosley's son, Terrell Bosley, was killed by gun violence on April 4, 2006, at age 18. Swanigan Williams lost her son Tremayne Henderson to gun violence, on Jan. 21, 2017, at age 21.

"Twenty years later, his case still remains unsolved," said Bosley. "Every day, I live with the pain not knowing who murdered my son."

Swanigan Williams said the loss remains present during every family milestone.

"Every birthday, every holiday, every family gathering reminds me of someone I birthed and loved was taken," Swanigan Williams said. "When gunfire erupts in our neighborhoods, every second matters the faster officers arrive."

Both mothers are advocating for the return of ShotSpotter, a technology that detects and alerts police to the location of gunfire. They argue the system could help officers respond faster, especially in situations where no one calls 911.

Father Michael Pfleger, from Saint Sabina Catholic Church, talked about why he doesn't call 9-1-1 anymore.

"Unless you see it where it's exactly happening, I can't tell them because the ricochet of the sound goes all over," said Pfleger. "I've told them I think it's south on Racine when in fact it was 76th and Racine, so the person on 911 tells me, 'well I appreciate your call, but I can't send anyone because I don't know where to send them.' The painful thing for families is had somebody gotten there earlier could that life have been saved?"

ShotSpotter was removed from Chicago nearly two years ago. Since then, city officials have been evaluating proposals for a replacement gunshot detection system. But some aldermen say the process has taken far too long.

"It's been 20 months since it was decommissioned. We need a gunshot technology in the city of Chicago. That's what my residents are asking me for in the 10th Ward and all throughout the city," said Alderman Peter Chico, 10th Ward. "For it to be 20 months and have no idea where we're at with this is unacceptable."

Some aldermen hoped to receive updates during Wednesday's public safety committee meeting. However, the discussion never reached the topic of gunshot detection after the meeting lacked a quorum needed to vote on a separate issue.

After the meeting adjourned, Alderman Samantha Nugent, 39th Ward, released a statement accusing Mayor Brandon Johnson's allies of "parliamentary maneuvering" to avoid testimony on where the city stands on replacing ShotSpotter.

Part of Nugent's statement said:

"The hearing was expected to provide City Council members and Chicago residents with long-overdue answers about why the Johnson administration has failed to deliver a replacement gunshot detection system nearly two years after residents were promised one and why a new police records management system remains stalled despite months of completed negotiations. Instead, the administration was able to avoid answering questions altogether."

Chico said delays in selecting a replacement could have real-world consequences.

"I'll take you to Saturday in the 4th District, which represents most of the 10th Ward. We had shots fired between 2:00 and 2:30 a.m. A neighbor acknowledged they heard shots. They didn't call the police," said Chico. "Left for work at 11:47 a.m. the next morning. Went outside by his car. Found a body. ShotSpotter would've worked in that situation, I think. Unfortunately, it wasn't in place," Chico said.

Bosley acknowledged ShotSpotter was not flawless but said it provided another investigative tool for law enforcement.

"Was it perfect? No, but for survivors, it represented one more tool that can help police respond faster, gather evidence and potentially solve our unsolved cases," Bosley said.

Chico echoed those concerns, arguing technology can help supplement officers as the city enters its busiest months.

"Unacceptable to have a body laying in an alley in a street in an empty lot for hours and hours. The lack of humanity is not right," Chico said.

With summer festivals, parades and increased calls for service approaching, Chico said the city cannot afford further delays.

"We're on the cusp of a summer, we need tools, we have festivals, we have parades, we have call logs going through the roof, we need tools to supplement our police officers on the street and we want to make sure the gunshot detection system is in place, but it doesn't look like that's happening any time soon," Chico said.

What's next:

Mayor Johnson's office has not publicly identified a frontrunner to replace ShotSpotter or provided a timeline for selecting a new gunshot detection system.

Aldermen are expected to continue pressing city officials for answers as Chicago heads into the summer months, when violent crime traditionally increases and demand for public safety resources grows.