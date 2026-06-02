Dolton homeowner shocked by nearly $4,300 water bill; village says bills were estimated for years

The Brief A Dolton homeowner was shocked to receive a $4,296 water bill, far above her typical quarterly charges of $200–$300. Village officials say the property was billed using estimated readings for about five years and the large charge reflects a reconciliation based on an actual meter reading. The homeowner disputes the amount and says she cannot afford it, while the village says residents can request account reviews and payment arrangements.



A Dolton homeowner says she was shocked to receive a water bill for more than $4,200 – an amount she says is far beyond her normal quarterly charges and impossible for her to pay.

What they're saying:

Lashawnda Dates says this time of year is when she typically spends more time outside pruning and watering her lawn. While water use increases during the warmer months, she says her quarterly bills have always remained manageable.

Records she shared show a bill at the end of 2024 totaled about $216, while another ending in March 2025 was more than $370. According to Dates, her highest water bills usually range between $200 and $300 every three months.

That changed Monday when she opened a letter from the Village of Dolton showing a balance of $4,296.47.

"Where did this amount come from?" Dates said after seeing the bill.

The bill was dated May 22, but Dates says she did not receive it until the day before speaking with FOX Chicago. She questioned why she had only seven days to pay a bill she believes is inaccurate.

Dates says her household's water use consists of normal activities such as showering, washing clothes and using the bathroom, but nothing that would justify a charge approaching $4,300.

"No," Dates said when asked if she had the money to pay the bill. "I'm not even working right now."

The other side:

FOX Chicago visited Dolton Village Hall seeking answers about the charge.

In a statement, village officials said they reviewed the account and found the property had been receiving estimated water bills for approximately five years.

"The billing statements clearly indicated that the charges were estimates, as noted directly on each bill," the statement said.

Village officials said the account came to light during an ongoing review and modernization of the utility billing system.

"As part of the Village's ongoing review and modernization of our utility billing system, we have identified a number of accounts that were historically billed using estimated readings rather than actual meter readings," the statement said. "This issue predates the current administration and is one of several operational challenges being addressed as part of the Village's commitment to transparency, accountability, and improved customer service."

According to the village, records indicate meter readers were unable to obtain an actual meter reading during that period and there is no record of the resident contacting the village about the estimated billing status before the adjustment.

Officials said that when an actual meter reading is finally obtained, the account must be reconciled to reflect actual water usage.

"While these adjustments can sometimes result in significant billing changes, they represent water that was consumed but not previously billed accurately due to the longstanding estimated billing process," the village said.

Dates disputes the amount and says the indicators showing bills were estimated are difficult for customers to identify because they appear in very small print.

Village officials acknowledged that large bill adjustments can be concerning and said they have procedures in place to work with residents individually.

"Available options may include payment arrangements, account reviews, and other solutions designed to help residents address outstanding balances while ensuring fairness and compliance with Village policies," the statement said.

The village added that the situation is not unique.

"This is not an isolated situation. As we continue reviewing accounts throughout the Village, we are discovering similar instances that require reconciliation," officials said.

What you can do:

Residents with concerns about their water bills are encouraged to contact Village Hall to have their accounts reviewed.

Village officials said their goal is to work collaboratively with residents to resolve longstanding billing issues while creating a more accurate and reliable utility billing system.

For Dates, however, the immediate concern remains a bill for nearly $4,300 that she says she cannot afford and does not believe reflects her actual water usage.