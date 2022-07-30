31-year-old man shot dead on Bucktown sidewalk

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Bucktown on the Northwest Side.

The man was standing on a sidewalk in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 1:40 a.m. when a vehicle approached him and a gunman inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, according to police. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.