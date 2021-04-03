31-year-old woman shot, killed on I-57 in Matteson

A 31-year-old woman was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon on Interstate 57 in South suburban Matteson.

Troopers responded to a shooting about 2:35 p.m. on I-57 near Vollmer Road and found a woman in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound, according to Illinois State Police.

She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, state police said.

She was identified as Brittany Wells, of Chicago Heights, by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No other vehicles were involved in this incident, according to state police.

The southbound ramp to Vollmer Road remained closed Friday evening for investigation.