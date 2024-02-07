33 arrested after protest creates traffic near Woodward facility in Niles

Thirty-three people were arrested and charged after a pro-Palestinian protest led to a traffic pileup in Niles near Woodward Manufacturing.

It began around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of Howard Street and Croname.

Protesters claimed Woodward was responsible for manufacturing weapons used in the war in Gaza.

Howard Street between Caldwell Avenue and Lehigh Avenue was temporarily closed due to the protest. Both roads reopened at 12:31 p.m.

About 100 protesters blocked all entrances and intersections to the Woodward facility.

Some of the protesters bound themselves together with PVC pipe, chicken wire and duct tape, blocking the roadway, according to Niles police.

Police say they told the protesters to leave the roadway several times, but they refused.

Palestinian-led protesters attempt to shut down Woodward facility in Niles.

Seven men and 26 women who were bound together in the protest were removed from the restraints and taken into custody, authorities say. No injuries were reported.

They were charged with unlawful assembly, a Class A misdemeanor. As of around 4 p.m., police say they've been released.