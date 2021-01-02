34-year-old man shot by off-duty police officer in Lawndale charged with attempted murder

A 34-year-old Chicago man who was shot by an off-duty police officer during an incident in Lawndale on New Year's Day has been charged with one count of attempted murder.

Jermaine Morris, 34, was shot in the arm by the officer about noon Friday in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken into custody and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Jermaine Morris | CPD

Police have not released information about the circumstances of the shooting. Two other people who were also taken into custody were released without charges.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force, the agency said on Twitter.

Morris is facing one felony count of attempted murder in connection with the incident, police said.

He is also considered a person of interest in an unrelated shooting and will not appear in bond court Saturday as detectives are seeking charges in that case, police said.