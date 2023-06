A woman was shot and wounded Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 35-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 9:21 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Shore Drive when she heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.

She was shot in the right thigh and was transported to South Shore Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.