Chicago crime: Man found shot to death on South Side, police say

A 36-year-old man was found shot to death on the city’s South Side late Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of W. 63rd Parkway in Englewood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 10 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck and head, police said.

The victim died at the scene. He was identified as Dennis T. Durley, of Chicago, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

A witness told investigators that an unidentified gunman got out of a white sedan and shot the victim before returning to the car and fleeing the scene.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.