37 more people die from COVID-19 in Illinois

Illinois health officials on Tuesday said another 37 people have died from COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 7,063.

There are also another 587 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide case count past 148,000, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Twenty-one of the newly reported deaths were in Cook County, the health department said. They ranged in age from two women in their 50s to three people in their 90s.

The state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate is 2.5%.