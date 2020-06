article

Another 38 people died of COVID-19 in Cook County, officials announced Monday.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring the county’s toll to 4,309, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Illinois heath officials Monday announced 19 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 6,326. Another 473 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus brings the statewide count to 133,016 cases.