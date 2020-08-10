38 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago this weekend

Four people were killed and at least 34 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

The latest fatal attack happened early Monday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest about 3 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Ingleside Avenue, according to Chicago police. He went to Jackson Park Hospital on his own and was pronounced dead.

Another man was killed Sunday in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire at 2:59 a.m. found the 31-year-old man unresponsive on a porch in the 6700 block of South Maplewood Avenue, police said. He was shot multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

Someone shot them after an argument at 3:53 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 64th Street, police said. A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Saint Bernard Hospital, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Keith Richmond, of Austin.

A 20-year-old man was hit in the shoulder and went to the University of Chicago Medical Center on his own in good condition, police said. A 21-year-old man was shot in the groin and leg and went to the same hospital in critical condition.

About an hour earlier, a 20-year-old man was shot dead in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

Hugo Tecomateco was found unresponsive on the sidewalk about 2:18 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Parkside Avenue, authorities said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the head and lower back. He was later pronounced dead.

Three teenagers were among those injured by gunfire over the weekend.

A 15-year-old girl was grazed in a shooting early Sunday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

She was at a park about 12:44 a.m. in the 100 block of West 66th Street when a fight broke out among a group of males, according to police. Someone fired shots, grazing the girl on her face. A relative drove her to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

Police said she may not have been the intended target.

Just over an hour before that, a 17-year-old boy was shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was outside with a group of friends about 11:26 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Christiana Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. He didn’t see who shot him or where shots came from. A friend drove him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in fair condition.

Early Saturday morning, a 14-year-old boy was wounded in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 14-year-old walked into Roseland Community Hospital at 4:28 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, according to police. He was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

He told investigators the shooting may have happened in the 11500 block of South Yale Avenue, but was uncooperative regarding details, police said.

At least 29 other people have been injured by gun violence in Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, nine people were shot to death across the city and 25 others were hurt.