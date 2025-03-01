Man found shot dead inside Chicago West Side apartment building, police say

A 39-year-old man was found dead of a gunshot wound in a West Side apartment building on Friday night.

The man’s body was found in a building in the 3100 block of West Madison Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Fatal shooting, few answers

What we know:

Police responded to an alert of a person who was shot a little after 10 p.m.

The man was found in the hallway of the residential building. He had one gunshot wound to the head, police said.

He died at the scene.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what the circumstances of the shooting were.

The victim had not been identified as of Saturday morning.

Area detectives are investigating.