3-month-old baby found dead on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say

The Brief A 3-month-old baby was found dead inside a Near West Side home on Friday, police said. It was unclear how the baby died. Chicago police are conducting a death investigation.



A 3-month-old baby girl was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the city’s Near West Side on Friday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 300 block of S. Campbell Avenue a little before 9 a.m. for the death, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The infant was found unresponsive inside a home. She was taken to Stroger Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the infant as Mynna Anderson.

Area detectives are conducting a death investigation and await autopsy results.

What we don't know:

No further information was made available. It was unclear how the baby died.