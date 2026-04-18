3-month-old baby found dead on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say
CHICAGO - A 3-month-old baby girl was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the city’s Near West Side on Friday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 300 block of S. Campbell Avenue a little before 9 a.m. for the death, according to the Chicago Police Department.
The infant was found unresponsive inside a home. She was taken to Stroger Hospital and later pronounced dead.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the infant as Mynna Anderson.
Area detectives are conducting a death investigation and await autopsy results.
What we don't know:
No further information was made available. It was unclear how the baby died.