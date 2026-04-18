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3-month-old baby found dead on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  April 18, 2026 9:51am CDT
Near West Side
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 3-month-old baby was found dead inside a Near West Side home on Friday, police said.
    • It was unclear how the baby died.
    • Chicago police are conducting a death investigation.

CHICAGO - A 3-month-old baby girl was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the city’s Near West Side on Friday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 300 block of S. Campbell Avenue a little before 9 a.m. for the death, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The infant was found unresponsive inside a home. She was taken to Stroger Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the infant as Mynna Anderson.

Area detectives are conducting a death investigation and await autopsy results.

What we don't know:

No further information was made available. It was unclear how the baby died.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department and Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Near West Side