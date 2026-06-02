2 identified in Bellwood deadly shooting

The Brief An 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were shot and killed early Monday in Bellwood. Police found both victims with gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of 32nd Avenue and they later died at the hospital. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A man and a woman have been identified after they were shot to death early Monday in west suburban Bellwood.

Bellwood deadly shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1:33 a.m. in the 1100 block of 32nd Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment.

On Tuesday, the Cook County medical examiner's office identified them as 18-year-old Bishop W. Jenkins and 23-year-old Sincere Aaron.

The Bellwood Police Department is investigating the shooting with assistance from the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

Authorities said there is currently no one in custody.

What we don't know:

The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear. No details have been given on the relationship of the victims.