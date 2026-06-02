2 identified in Bellwood deadly shooting
BELLWOOD, Ill. - A man and a woman have been identified after they were shot to death early Monday in west suburban Bellwood.
Bellwood deadly shooting
What we know:
The shooting happened around 1:33 a.m. in the 1100 block of 32nd Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment.
On Tuesday, the Cook County medical examiner's office identified them as 18-year-old Bishop W. Jenkins and 23-year-old Sincere Aaron.
The Bellwood Police Department is investigating the shooting with assistance from the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.
Authorities said there is currently no one in custody.
What we don't know:
The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear. No details have been given on the relationship of the victims.
The Source: the information in this report came from the Bellwood Police Department and the Cook County medical examiner's office.