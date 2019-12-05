4 armed robberies reported in 3 days on West Side: police

At least four armed robberies were reported in three days in Humboldt Park and Austin on the West Side.

In each incident, a man approached someone, pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery before taking their belongings, Chicago police said. The robber fired his gun in one incident.

The robberies happened:

About 5:05 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 1300 block of North Lamon Avenue;

About 2:30 a.m. Nov. 30 in the 1000 block of North Leamington Avenue;

About 9:05 a.m. Nov. 30 in the 3400 block of West Beach Avenue; and

About 9:10 a.m. Nov. 30 in the 3400 block of West Pierce Avenue.

The suspect is a man in his 20s or early 30s standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-11 and weighing between 160 and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.