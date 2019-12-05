4 armed robberies reported in 3 days on West Side: police
CHICAGO - At least four armed robberies were reported in three days in Humboldt Park and Austin on the West Side.
In each incident, a man approached someone, pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery before taking their belongings, Chicago police said. The robber fired his gun in one incident.
The robberies happened:
- About 5:05 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 1300 block of North Lamon Avenue;
- About 2:30 a.m. Nov. 30 in the 1000 block of North Leamington Avenue;
- About 9:05 a.m. Nov. 30 in the 3400 block of West Beach Avenue; and
- About 9:10 a.m. Nov. 30 in the 3400 block of West Pierce Avenue.
The suspect is a man in his 20s or early 30s standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-11 and weighing between 160 and 190 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.