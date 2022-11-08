4 armed robberies reported within 5 minutes of each other on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police are issuing a warning after four armed robberies occurred within five minutes of each other Tuesday on the West Side.

According to police, in each incident, the offenders approached the victim and announced a robbery while armed with handguns.

The offenders then took the victim's personal property and fled in a stolen copper-colored Kia vehicle.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

5300 block of West Ohio on Nov. 8, 2022 at 7 a.m.

1200 block of North Karlov on Nov. 8 at 7 a.m.

1000 block of North Springfield on Nov. 8 at 7:04 a.m.

1100 block of North Springfield on Nov. 8 at 7:05 a.m.

Police did not say how many suspects were involved, however, they described the suspects as Black males, about 16 to 25 years old.

They weighed about 150 to 175 pounds and were 5'9" to 6'1."

They were wearing black ski masks, black hoodies, or jackets, and blue jeans.

If you have any information about these armed robberies, you are asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253 or Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394.