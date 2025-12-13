Chicago weather: Deep freeze sets in for this weekend

It’s cold outside!

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Saturday started with already cold temps at about 12 degrees near the lakefront and not much higher throughout the suburban areas.

Wind chills are running at around 2 to 3 degrees below zero at the two airports and even around 11 degrees below zero out in the far western suburbs.

It’s only likely to get colder.

Temps could get down into the single digits in Chicago.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are closer to 37 degrees.

Cloudy skies and light snowfall are also possible throughout the area.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for far south suburbs like La Salle, Grundy, and Kankakee counties. The most significant snowfall will likely be in the far south portions of those counties.

Warming Centers

With temperatures expected to get dangerously low, the city of Chicago is opening its warming centers for those in need.

Garfield Center at 10 S. Kedzie, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Chicago Public Library locations, open during operating hours

Chicago Park District locations, open during operating hours.

Chicago Police Districts, open 24 hours a day

For the nearest location and hours, contact 3-1-1 by downloading the CHI311 app, dial 3-1-1, or visit 311.chicago.gov.

Residents can also visit a city warming centers webpage.

What's next:

Sunday is also likely to see single-digit temps. Wind child to start out the day could get into the 20 below zero range.

But it should improve throughout the day.