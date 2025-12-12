Chicago Bears get good bill of health for Sunday compared to the banged-up Browns

Bears head coach Ben Johnson's post-game victory speeches go: "Good, better, best." The Chicago Bears, who have often been injured for parts of the 2025 season, got good news last week with TJ Edwards' return.

Friday's injury report was "better" ahead of Sunday's game vs. Cleveland.

What we know:

The Bears have ruled out two players for Sunday: running back Travis Homer and defensive back Kyler Gordon. Based on comments from Johnson earlier this week, Gordon might not return this season.

Homer was limited on Friday's practice, meaning he could return soon.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze was limited in practice all week. He was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns. He'll most likely be a game-time decision and test his injured foot before kickoff.

Two players limited this week – receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and defensive back Tyrique Stevenson – were limited earlier this week but full participants on Friday. They have no designation for Sunday's game and will both play.

This is a stark contrast to some of the lengthy injury reports the Bears had earlier this season. Compared to Cleveland's injury report on Friday, it looks nearly clean.

The other side:

The Browns have ruled out seven players ahead of their trip to Soldier Field. In the team's final injury report, offensive tackle Jack Conklin, offensive guard Wyatt Teller, defensive tackle Adin Huntington, tight end David Njoku, running back Dylan Sampson, quarterback Deshaun Watson and cornerback Denzel Ward were all ruled out for Sunday.

The Browns also have five players with "questionable" designations for Sunday. Rookie Mason Graham, the fifth overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, was one of those players listed as questionable, and he was limited in practice on Friday after not participating in practices on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ward is one of the Browns' lock-down cornerbacks. Teller and Conklin are two starters on a Cleveland offensive line that's also down starting center Ethan Pocic and Dawand Jones. Watson has been out all season as he recovers from an Achilles tear he suffered last season.

It makes for a short-handed Browns team visiting Chicago this weekend.

Big picture view:

The Bears' defensive line has to get pressure on the quarterback, especially in a game like Sunday.

With a rookie at the helm, the turnover-happy Bears can add to their league-leading total if they pressure Sheduer Sanders consistently, and force him into bad throws. The Browns' injured offensive line should allow the Bears to be effective there.

Montez Sweat recorded the Bears' only sack of the game against the Packers last weekend. Without Conklin and Teller, the Browns will be down four of their five usual starters. This means the likes of Sweat, Grady Jarrett, Gervon Dexter Sr. and Austin Booker should have a chance to affect the passing game.

This is a game where the Bears have made it clear they will not overlook the 3-10 Browns. With Cleveland missing key personnel and starters, the Bears should be in line to take care of business.