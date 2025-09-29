4 Broadview protest attendees charged, 1 threatened agent: court documents

The Brief Four people are facing federal charges in connection with the heated protests at the ICE detention facility in suburban Broadview on Saturday. One person was accused of threatening to kill a federal agent and trying to remove his mask. A couple was also charged after they refused orders to move and were found with loaded semiautomatic pistols.



Four people were charged with federal crimes in connection with the heated protests at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in suburban Broadview on Saturday.

The protests that night led to federal agents deploying tear gas during a second-straight night of demonstrations.

What we know:

One of the suspects charged was even accused of threatening a U.S. Border Patrol agent by saying, "I’ll (expletive) kill you right now," according to court documents.

That defendant, Paul Ivery, then allegedly fled from the federal agents, jumped onto and off of a civilian car, was tackled to the ground, and "forcibly pulled a pursuing USBP agent’s helmet to restrain the … agent."

In the complaint, prosecutors said Ivery’s action caused the agent’s helmet to "move askew thereby temporarily exposing him to pepper spray in the vicinity." The incident "caused pain on (the agent’s) chin from the helmet’s chin strap."

Ivery was charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, and interfering with a federal officer.

Another defendant charged was Hubert Mazur, who allegedly fought with agents after being ordered to step back from the facility’s staging area. Investigators said Mazur grabbed an agent’s arm and the agent pushed back, resulting in both ending up on the ground. Mazur continued resisting until he was placed in handcuffs, according to court documents.

He was charged with forcibly resisting, opposing, impeding, and interfering with a federal officer.

Two others, a married couple named Ray Collins and Jocelyne Robledo, were accused of refusing orders to step away from the facility’s perimeter. Robledo allegedly pushed back against agents, causing a struggle. Agents also saw she was carrying a gun in a band around her waist. They removed the gun, a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol.

Meanwhile, Collins saw the struggle between the agents and his wife, and then allegedly charged the agents, according to court documents. Agents tried to restrain Collins, who then allegedly resisted and injured the thumb of a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

After arresting Collins, he too was found to be carrying a gun in his waistband, also a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol.

The Department of Homeland Security posted photos of the guns on X and said, "These are two guns that were taken off rioters in Chicago right against the fence at our ICE detention facility." They also said there was "some sort of explosive device found" on Saturday night near the facility.