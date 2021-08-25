4 businesses burglarized in single West Loop block on Tuesday

Police are warning business owners about a series of burglaries that happened within a single block in the West Loop on Tuesday.

In each of the incidents, someone smashed a window or entry door of the business, removed items including cash and attempted to break into the safe, Chicago police said in a community alert.

Three of the burglaries occurred in the 800 block of West Jackson Boulevard and one happened in the 200 block of South Halsted, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to notify Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.