4 charged after CPD officers recover stolen vehicle in Calumet Park

Charges have been filed against three men and a teenage boy who were arrested when Chicago police recovered a stolen vehicle last week in south suburban Calumet Park.

Devante Givan, 21; Shamir Younger, 20; and 20-year-old D Mari Moore are each charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle, according to Chicago police. All three are due in court on March 20.

A 17-year-old boy is also charged with a felony count of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle, police said.

They were arrested at 11:36 p.m. Jan. 24 when CPD officers recovered a vehicle in the 12800 block of South Bishop Street in Calumet Park, police said. Authorities said at the time that the vehicle may be connected to a series of robberies.

In a community alert issued earlier that day, police said a group of males driving around in a dark-colored car were wanted in connection with seven robberies since Jan. 17, including one Thursday night during which a man was shot in the chest in Rogers Park.

No robbery charges have been filed as of Monday morning, police said. The case remains under investigation.