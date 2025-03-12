4 Chicago men arrested in freight container burglaries near railroad, sheriff says

The Brief Four men were arrested after allegedly burglarizing freight containers on railroad property and attempting to flee in a getaway vehicle, authorities announced Wednesday. One suspect had a loaded handgun without the required FOID card or concealed carry license; deputies also recovered burglary tools and suspected cannabis. All four were charged with felony burglary, and one faces an additional weapons charge; a judge ordered their release with conditions pending their next court hearing.



Four men were arrested after burglarizing freight containers on railroad property and attempting to flee in a getaway vehicle, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities announced the arrests on Wednesday.

Four Suspects Arrested in Freight Container Burglaries

What we know:

Officers pulled over the getaway vehicle and arrested the suspects, who were identified as:

37-year-old Charles Walker

32-year-old Joseph Randall

21-year-old Temarion Sidney

19-year-old Vincent Davidson

Walker had a loaded handgun in his possession with no FOID card or Concealed Carry card at the time of his arrest, authorities said.

Deputies also recovered 15 grams of suspected cannabis, a bolt cutter, and tools believed to have been used to break into the containers.

Charges Filed :

All four men were charged with felony burglary, according to the sheriff’s office.

Walker faces an additional charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

All four suspects appeared in court, where a judge ordered their release with conditions. The date of their next hearing has not been announced.