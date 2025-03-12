4 Chicago men arrested in freight container burglaries near railroad, sheriff says
COOK COUNTY - Four men were arrested after burglarizing freight containers on railroad property and attempting to flee in a getaway vehicle, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities announced the arrests on Wednesday.
What we know:
Officers pulled over the getaway vehicle and arrested the suspects, who were identified as:
- 37-year-old Charles Walker
- 32-year-old Joseph Randall
- 21-year-old Temarion Sidney
- 19-year-old Vincent Davidson
Walker had a loaded handgun in his possession with no FOID card or Concealed Carry card at the time of his arrest, authorities said.
Deputies also recovered 15 grams of suspected cannabis, a bolt cutter, and tools believed to have been used to break into the containers.
Charges Filed :
All four men were charged with felony burglary, according to the sheriff’s office.
Walker faces an additional charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
All four suspects appeared in court, where a judge ordered their release with conditions. The date of their next hearing has not been announced.