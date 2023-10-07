4 Chicago police officers among 10 injured in crash, shooting: officials

Four Chicago police officers were injured, three critically, in a crash while pursing suspects wanted for a shooting outside a police station on the city's South Side on Saturday.

About 3:30 p.m., a vehicle pulled up in front of the Third District police station in the 7100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue and someone inside opened fire, wounding two people, according to a statement from Chicago police.

A 24-year-old man was struck in the thigh and a 28-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Officers who were responding to the shooting located the suspect's vehicle near the 5400 block of South State Street, but were involved in a crash during the pursuit, which required the Chicago Fire Department to extricate the officer's from their vehicles, police said.

Fire officials said two officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A third officer was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, and a fourth officer self-transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Four other people who were injured in the crash were in fair to good condition, fire officials said, with three transported to Insight Chicago and another taken to Provident Hospital.

Four people were taken into custody and two handguns were recovered, police said. Charges are pending.

Area One detectives are still investigating.