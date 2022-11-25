4 critically injured in 2-vehicle crash just days after deadly crash on same Chicago street

Four people were critically injured Friday in a crash on Chicago's South Side.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in the Pullman neighborhood.

Two of the victims were taken to Christ Hospital, officials said. It is not yet known where the other two victims were taken.

All four victims were in critical condition, officials said. The victims' ages and genders have not yet been released.

The Friday crash comes two days after another crash near 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue that killed two people.

In the Wednesday crash, police say a stolen Dodge Charger was traveling the wrong way – northbound in the southbound lanes – at a high rate of speed and entered the intersection, striking seven vehicles.

Upon impact, the stolen vehicle burst into flames and both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Dodge Charger in question was reported stolen in Markham earlier today," said Supt. David Brown.

CREDIT: CFD

Seven minors and nine adults in other vehicles were injured and transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Police say a 53-year-old woman driving a silver sedan was taken to Christ Medical Center for unknown injuries. A 54-year-old man standing on the sidewalk nearby was taken to Trinity Hospital for a dislocated knee cap.

A 6-year-old boy and 56-year-old woman who were in a Volkswagen involved in the crash were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good and fair condition.

Three children and a 33-year-old woman were in a minivan also involved. The children, a 10-month-old girl, 15-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl were all taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

A Lexus carrying three people was also hit. Police say a 37-year-old woman was driving with a 10-year-old boy and an 18-year-old boy. They were all taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Inside the stolen vehicle, police recovered a long rifle. Authorities say they are working to identify the deceased individuals who were occupying the stolen Dodge Charger.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot attended Wednesday’s media briefing at the scene and encouraged residents to slow down.

"We had, last year, approximately 150 traffic-related fatalities," said Lightfoot. "We’re at over 100 already for this year and a lot of those are related to speed… this is something that we can control, take your foot of the gas and obey the speed limits."