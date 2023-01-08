4 hospitalized following 2-car crash in the Loop

A crash in Chicago's Loop left four people hospitalized Saturday night.

Police say a 40-year-old woman driving Ford sedan failed to stop at a red light in the 300 block of South Michigan Street around 8:50 p.m. and struck a BMW sedan.

The driver of the Ford was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition along with a 17-year-old female passenger and an 18-year-old female passenger, both in fair condition.

A male passenger in the BMW was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

There were no other injuries reported, and several citations were issued.