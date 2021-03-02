4 hurt, 1 burned in apartment complex fire in Uptown

Four people were hurt and one person who was burned, in an apartment complex fire in Uptown on the North Side.

About 4:30 a.m., Chicago fire crews responded to a high-rise apartment complex in the 4500 block of North Sheridan Road, for calls of carbon monoxide readings of 200 ppm, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Four people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crews found a faulty furnace and were able to return carbon monoxide levels back to normal a short time later, fire officials said. Residents were able to return to the building.

About 30 minutes later, a small fire was found in one of the units, fire officials said. The blaze was put out shortly after it was discovered.

One person was taken to the hospital with a minor burn, fire officials said.