4 hurt in crash near Stroger Hospital

Four people were injured in a crash Wednesday evening near Stroger Hospital on the Near West Side.

A car was eastbound about 4:38 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Congress Parkway when it was struck by a vehicle southbound on Ogden, Chicago police said.

The 62-year-old man driving the car that was hit was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was issued a citation for driving without a license.

The driver of the other car, a 48-year-old woman, was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. She was cited for driving an uninsured vehicle.

Chicago Fire Department officials said a total of four people were transported from the crash.