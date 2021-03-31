4 hurt in Tuesday shootings across Chicago

Four people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a 27-year-old man who was wounded in a drive-by in Heart of Chicago on the Near West Side.

About 11:20 p.m., he was walking in the 1700 block of West Cullerton Street, when someone inside a passing white sedan fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in both legs and brought to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Minutes prior, A 37-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by Monday in Lawndale on the West Side. About 11 p.m., he was walking in the 3900 block of West Filmore Street, when someone inside a passing white sedan fired shots, police said. He was grazed by a bullet on his right leg and brought to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot at a Near North hotel. He was on the 22nd floor of a hotel about 10:50 p.m. in the 100 block of East Superior, with several people when someone fired shots at him, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a man was shot in Bronzeville on the South Side. He was arguing with someone about 11:40 a.m. in the 4100 block of South Indiana Avenue when a male he knew got involved and opened fire, police said. The 30-year-old was struck in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Six people were shot Monday citywide.