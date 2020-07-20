4 hurt Saturday in 3 separate expressway shootings

Four people were hurt Saturday in three separate shooting incidents on expressways in the Chicago area.

The earliest shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Interstate 57 near 147th Street in south suburban Posen, according to Illinois State police. Two people were shot and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. A third person in the vehicle wasn’t hurt.

A couple hours later, a person was shot on Interstate 90/94 on the Near North Side on the Ontario feeder ramp, state police said.

Responding officers found one person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. That person was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Saturday afternoon, another person was shot on I-57 in Morgan Park on the Far South Side, state police said. Troopers responded about 1:30 p.m. to reports of the shooting, and found a driver with life-threatening injuries; their passenger wasn’t hurt.

State police are investigating the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 847-294-4400.