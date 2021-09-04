4 in custody after shots fired from vehicle, crash involving multiple cars in McKinley Park

Four people were taken into custody after Chicago police saw someone fire shots from a vehicle and then crash into several cars in McKinley Park.

The shooting occurred in the 3200 block of South Wood.

At about 12:57 a.m., officers observed shots fired from a white Dodge Charger and began pursuing the vehicle.

The 24-year-old driver then struck several parked cars before slamming into a Mercedes Sedan in the 2100 block of South Ashland.

The 19-year-old driver of the Mercedes was taken to the hospital, police said.

The driver of the offending vehicle suffered a broken femur and his adult female passenger suffered bruising to the face.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other adults were in the offending vehicle were taken into custody, along with the driver and female passenger, police said.

Charges are currently pending.