4 in custody after vehicle wanted in carjacking crashes into Illinois State Police car

Four people were arrested after crashing into an Illinois State Police car Sunday night, hospitalizing a state trooper and another person on Chicago's South Side.

Illinois State Police were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection with a Chicago carjacking around 7:37 p.m. near the intersection of 87th Street and Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, according to police.

The vehicle crashed into an ISP car and a state trooper and another person were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

The wanted vehicle was stopped near 85th and Damen avenues where four people were taken into custody, police said. Three guns were also recovered during the arrests.

No further information was immediately available.