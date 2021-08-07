4 injured, 3 critically, in West Side shooting

Four men were wounded, three critically, in a shooting Saturday night on the West Side.

The men were outside just after 7 pm in the 200 block of South Maplewood Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside began firing shots, Chicago police said.

Three men, 23, 27 and 28, were struck multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital all in critical condition, police said.

The fourth victim, a 20-year-old man, was struck in the ankle, police said. He was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

At the scene, about eight shell casings surrounded a silver-colored mini stopped across from Park No. 574 on Maplewood.

There was no one in custody.